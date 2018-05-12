Best of best set for Meet of Champions

The 61st annual Meet of Champions will take place today at Wolf Stadium on the Lake Hamilton High School campus in Pearcy.

Field events are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Running events will start at 3 p.m.

Seven state champions are entered in each event along with the next nine best athletes in running and field events, regardless of classification.

Rivercrest's Sydney Lane leads the girls high jump entries. Lane cleared 5 feet, 4 inches to win her third consecutive Class 3A state championship May 1 in Jessieville.

The Meet of Champions' host school, Lake Hamilton, is represented well in the boys and girls pole vault competitions.

Lake Hamilton's Haze Farmer enters today's meet with a state-best 17 feet for the season, which he cleared in the Class 6A state track and field meet May 3 in Russellville. Farmer's teammates Hunter Johnson and Michael Harris are also in the Meet of Champions after finishing second and third at the Class 6A state meet. On the girls side, new Class 6A record-holder Edie Murray enters the Meet of Champions with a 13-3¼ mark in the pole vault. Murray broke Lake Hamilton's Stephanie Foreman's 10-year-old record at the Class 6A state meet.

The boys 100-meter dash features Jacksonville's Robert Whitfield, Magnolia's Dandrea Green and Rison's Malik Chavis, who has orally committed to play football at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Hamburg's Tiana Wilson is competing in three events today. She is entered in the girls 100, 200 and 400.

