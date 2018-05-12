Getting it straight

James O'Keefe and three other men were dressed as telephone repairmen when they were arrested in New Orleans in January 2010 and charged with entering federal property under false pretenses with the intent of committing a felony, at the office of U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-La. The charges in the case were reduced from a felony to a single misdemeanor count of entering a federal building under false pretenses. O'Keefe pleaded guilty to "entering real property belonging to the United States under false pretenses." He was sentenced to three years of probation, a fine of $1,500 and 100 hours of community service.

A quote by ACORN founder Wade Rathke in a story in Friday's editions characterized the incident as a break-in.

