• Mark Abraham, a Louisiana state lawmaker from Lake Charles, won passage of legislation to bar pornographic movie-makers from qualifying for the state's film tax credit program after the Legislature adopted the measure without opposition and sent it to Gov. John Bel Edwards for his signature.

• Dick Cheney, the former Republican vice president, called on the Senate to confirm CIA director nominee Gina Haspel, saying the U.S. should restart the harsh detention and interrogation practices used on terror suspects after the 9/11 attacks.

• Sandra Green of Clearwater, Fla., said she was heartbroken when she recognized her 18-year-old son on a security video shared on social media as part of a burglary investigation and made him shower and eat before she turned him in to police.

• Christine Allen of Rockaway Township, N.J., said she doesn't want state wildlife officials to kill a neighborhood bear that broke into her SUV and left behind smears of icing and a paw print after eating two dozen chocolate, vanilla and strawberry cupcakes.

• Leslie Blair, spokesman for the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, said about 55 bison at Foss State Park west of Oklahoma City are being auctioned off as part of the state's surplus property program.

• Hattie Reynolds, 95, of Daytona Beach, Fla., arrested after hitting her 46-year-old granddaughter in the face with a slipper as the two argued, no longer faces any charges after a state attorney declined to prosecute and city police said they are revising how officers respond to domestic violence calls.

• David King, 44, considered a top candidate to become the driver's education teacher and head football coach at a high school in Caledonia, Miss., pleaded innocent to charges involving careless driving and refusing to take a test to determine if he was driving under the influence, police said.

• Alix Kendall, a TV news anchor for a Minneapolis station, will receive $193,500 from the city to settle a lawsuit she filed after her personal information was repeatedly looked up by police officers using the state's Driver and Vehicle Services database.

• Cris DiBenedetto, a New York City fire lieutenant, said firefighters pulled two window installers to safety through a 45th-floor window on a high-rise in lower Manhattan after their scaffold started swinging in the wind.

A Section on 05/12/2018