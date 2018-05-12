Jonesboro smokes Jacksonville early

JONESBORO 10, JACKSONVILLE 0

GREENWOOD -- Jonesboro used big offensive innings early and didn't look back Friday at Bulldog Field.

Jonesboro needed three innings to build an eight-run lead in a 10-0 victory against Jacksonville in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state baseball tournament.

"It went well early," Jonesboro Coach Mark Dobson said. "Anytime you can get out in front early, that helps. It seemed like the ball was bouncing our direction during the game."

Jonesboro (22-8) took a 1-0 lead after the first inning by manufacturing a run. Zane Ryne Neves led off with a ground-rule double. He advanced on a ground ball, then scored on another ground ball by Cameron Poston.

The Hurricane added three more runs in the bottom of the second to push the advantage to 4-0 against the Titans (12-19).

Jacob Wheatherley scored when he rushed to the plate after a wild pitch. Chandler Copeland and Neves scored on a dropped fly ball in the outfield by Jacksonville.

Jonesboro continued to attack the plate in the third inning, scoring four runs on four hits to take an 8-0 lead. Copeland, who finished with three hits, broke open the inning with a two-run single.

"It was nice to get the separation there on the scoreboard," Dobson said. "With us off the bye and them having to play last night and use pitching, it was a big advantage. It makes it even harder for them when we got that lead."

Garrett Childers ended the game early in the sixth inning when he hit a two-run double to make it 10-0 for the Hurricane.

Jonesboro starting pitcher Logan Orr allowed 2 hits and 2 walks while striking out 6 in 6 innings of work.

"He has thrown great all year long," Dobson said. "He looked really good out there. He pitched like he has all year for us."

Jacksonville, a No. 6 seed in the tournament, had its season end after pulling off an upset against El Dorado in the first round of the tournament.

"We didn't play like our record the whole year," Jacksonville Coach Larry Burrows said. "We didn't always play like we wanted to. But our effort and attitude was a winning one. I'm very proud of these guys."

