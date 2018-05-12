RANGERS

Odor returns to lineup

HOUSTON -- The Texas Rangers activated second baseman Rougned Odor from the 10-day disabled list Friday and he was in the starting lineup against the Houston Astros. To make room on the active roster for Odor, the Rangers designated infielder/outfielder Renato Nunez for assignment.

Odor was sidelined by a left hamstring strain suffered against the Los Angeles Angels on April. 9. He played five games with Class AA Frisco and Class AAA Round Rock on injury rehabilitation assignment, going 3 for 17 with a double and two RBI. He was 1 for 5 on Thursday night against New Orleans.

In 11 games for Texas so far this season, Odor is hitting .206 with 4 RBI.

ORIOLES

Struggling Tillman on DL

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles have placed struggling right-hander Chris Tillman on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain.

The move comes less than 24 hours after Tillman yielded 6 runs in 1 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night, leaving him at 1-5 with a 10.46 ERA. In his previous start, Tillman yielded seven runs in one inning against the Angels.

Tillman signed a $3 million, 1-year contract with the Orioles during the offseason after going 1-7 with a 7.84 ERA in 2017. The 30-year-old has a 74-60 career record and was 16-6 in 2016.

Tillman will be replaced on the roster by right-handed reliever Jimmy Yacabonis, who was recalled from Class AAA Norfolk.

METS

Vargas to skip next turn

PHILADELPHIA -- The New York Mets will skip struggling left-hander Jason Vargas' next turn in the rotation on Tuesday.

Manager Mickey Callaway said Friday that Vargas will instead throw a simulated game before the Mets host Toronto. Vargas is 0-3 with a 13.86 ERA since returning from surgery on his right hand.

Vargas was an All-Star with Kansas City last season, going 18-11 with a 4.16 ERA in 32 starts. The 35-year-old signed with the Mets in February, and then was hurt when hit by a line drive in his non-throwing hand during spring training.

Vargas allowed 4 runs and 6 hits in 4 innings of a 7-2 loss at Cincinnati on Tuesday. He gave up a combined 15 runs and 20 hits in his first 2 starts.

INDIANS

Reliever Miller returns

CLEVELAND -- Andrew Miller was activated from the 10-day disabled list by the Cleveland Indians, who struggled mightily without their star reliever because of a strained left hamstring.

The relievers complied a 9.50 ERA in 36 innings and the Indians went 5-9 without the left-hander.

Cleveland leads the AL Central, but is 18-18 going into Friday night's game against Kansas City.

Miller has pitched 10 scoreless innings and struck out 17 in 11 appearances. He grabbed the back of his leg after throwing a pitch against the Chicago Cubs on April 25 and was placed on the DL the following day.

BREWERS

RHP Woodruff recalled

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers have optioned outfielder Brett Phillips to Class AAA Colorado Springs to make room on the roster for right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff.

Manager Craig Counsell said after a 5-2 victory Thursday over Colorado that Woodruff would be recalled from Class AAA to start Friday night in the second of a four-game series against the Rockies. Woodruff is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in five games this season with the Brewers, including one start.

Woodruff is making his third stint on the big league roster as Counsell juggles a rotation hit by recent injuries to right-hander Zach Davies (right shoulder) and left-hander Wade Miley (right oblique).

Sports on 05/12/2018