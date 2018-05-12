Royals rally in 7th to top Indians in Miller's return

ROYALS 10, INDIANS 9

CLEVELAND -- Andrew Miller, activated from the disabled list before the game, gave up Salvador Perez's two-run home run in the seventh inning and the Kansas City Royals rallied to defeat the Cleveland Indians 10-9 on Friday night.

Miller, making his first appearance since straining his left hamstring April 25, allowed his first runs of the season and the Royals rallied from a 9-4 deficit.

Miller (1-1) entered the game in the seventh with a one-run lead, but walked Jon Jay on a 3-2 pitch. Jorge Soler and Mike Moustakas struck out before Perez hit a 1-1 pitch onto the home run porch in left field. Miller, who had pitched 10 scoreless innings before the injury, was removed following the home run.

The Indians have lost five of six. Cleveland went 5-9 and its bullpen had a 9.50 ERA while Miller was sidelined. Indians Manager Terry Francona said consideration was given to have Miller make a couple of minor league rehab assignments, but the decision was made to activate the star left-hander.

Alcides Escobar had four RBI for Kansas City while Lucas Duda doubled three times and drove in a run. Jay had two RBI and Moustakas had three hits.

Brad Keller (1-1) pitched three scoreless innings for his first major league victory. Kelvin Herrera retired the side in order in the ninth for his eighth save.

Michael Brantley's grand slam capped a six-run fourth inning that gave Cleveland a 9-4 lead.

Brantley ended an eight-pitch at-bat by hitting a 2-2 delivery from Jason Hammel into the right field seats for his second grand slam this month and of his career. He also hit a game-tying grand slam in the ninth inning against Texas on May 1.

Kansas City scored a run in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Shortstop Francisco Lindor's throwing error to start the sixth made two of the runs unearned. Rookie center fielder Greg Allen dropped a line drive in the third, leading to another unearned run.

Tyler Naquin's two-run double in the fourth gave Cleveland a 5-4 lead. Jose Ramirez and Yonder Alonso homered in the first against Hammel, who hasn't won since Sept. 6, 2017, a stretch of 12 starts.

Indians starter Trevor Bauer allowed 5 runs and a career-high 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings. Hammel gave up 9 runs, including 3 home runs, in 3 2/3 innings.

ATHLETICS 10, YANKEES 5 Khris Davis, Matt Chapman, Jed Lowrie and Matt Joyce all homered and Oakland beat host New York, leaving the Yankees with back-to-back losses for the first time in more than a month.

ORIOLES 9, RAYS 4 Manny Machado hit two home runs, including his eighth career grand slam, and Baltimore beat visiting Tampa Bay for its season-high third consecutive victory.

BLUE JAYS 5, RED SOX 3 (12) Luke Maile hit two home runs, including a two-run shot in the 12th inning that gave host Toronto a victory over Boston.

RANGERS 1, ASTROS 0 Cole Hamels allowed just one hit over six innings to narrowly outduel Justin Verlander, leading Texas to a victory over host Houston.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 3, PHILLIES 1 Michael Conforto hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning off Phillies closer Hector Neris and visiting New York rallied to beat Philadelphia.

PIRATES 11, GIANTS 2 Starling Marte, Josh Bell and Jose Osuna all hit two-run home runs, Max Moroff added a three-run blast and host Pittsburgh beat San Francisco in Andrew McCutchen's return to PNC Park.

MARLINS 6, BRAVES 3 J.T. Realmuto had three hits, including his fifth home run, and Miami broke a four-game losing streak by beating visiting Atlanta.

NATIONALS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Max Scherzer struck out 11 over seven innings of four-hit ball, Trea Turner hit a leadoff home run and Washington beat host Arizona.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 11, WHITE SOX 2 Willson Contreras had 2 home runs, 2 doubles and drove in a career-high 7 runs on his bobblehead day, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the crosstown White Sox in the City Series.

