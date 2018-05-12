PHOTOS: Shooting kills man in Little Rock; homicide is 3rd reported in city in 4 days

Little Rock police were investigating a homicide Friday evening, the third slaying in the city this week.

A Police Department spokesman said two men were shot, one fatally, in the 6300 block of Colonel Glenn Road. The wounded man had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening and drove himself to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock.

" Lt. Michael Ford said investigators have no information about a suspect "at this time."

Ford added that because the shooting was in "broad daylight," police are hopeful witnesses will come forward and help identify a suspect.

Dispatch records show a report of "unknown trouble" was called in about 5:45 p.m. from the Colonel Glenn area.

The killing is the 18th homicide in Arkansas' capital city this year and the third this week.

About 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 4200 block of West 24th St., where they found three people shot in the back bedroom of the house, according to a news release from the Police Department.

All were taken to hospitals, where one victim, 18-year-old Brandon Brooks of Little Rock, died from his injuries.

Marquise Smith, 17, was charged as an adult with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree battery in that shooting.

On Thursday, officers found a woman and her live-in boyfriend dead in what they believe to be a murder-suicide. Authorities arrived shortly after 6:30 p.m. to a house in the 8600 block of Edwina Drive, where they found the bodies of 47-year-old Shirley Kirklin, and her boyfriend, 58-year-old Timothy Williams, according to a report.

Initial findings show Williams shot Kirklin before fatally wounding himself, the Police Department said.

Ford said Friday that it was "not normal," to have two homicides in the same number of days, both while the sun was up, but as the temperature climbs and more people are out on the streets, the number of crimes tend to rise as well.

Information for this article was contributed by Ryan Tarinelli of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 05/12/2018