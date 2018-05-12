SOFTBALL ROUNDUPS

CLASS 7A
BENTONVILLE 14,
NORTH LITTLE ROCK 4 (6)
Bentonville (29-3), the two-time defending Class 7A state champion, jumped out to an 8-1 lead and advanced to the Class 7A semifinals with a victory over North Little Rock (12-15).
Morgan Nelson and McKenzie Vaughan each hit two-run home runs for the Lady Tigers, who finished with 14 hits.
Nelson and Tymber Riley each hit RBI singles, Haley Cornell had a run-scoring double and Nelson came home on a wild pitch as Bentonville took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Keelah Griffith’s RBI double and Nelson’s two-run home run made it 8-1 in the second inning.
CABOT 7, ROGERS 1
Cabot (23-6) used two two-out rallies to defeat Rogers (19-12).
The Panthers took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with two outs on Riley Walthall’s two-run double and Leah Gerald’s RBI double. Cabot added a run in the third and fourth innings to extend its lead to 4-1.
In the bottom of the fifth inning with two outs, Layne Smith hit a two-out RBI triple and pinch-hitter Halley Gamewell added an RBI double to make it 6-1.
BENTONVILLE WEST 6,
CONWAY 0
Honesty Holt homered and added an RBI double to lead Bentonville West (24-6) past Conway (19-10).
The Lady Wolverines took a 2-0 lead in the third inning with RBI doubles from Hallie Wacaster and Holt.
Holt hit a home run to right field in the fifth inning to make it 3-0. In the sixth inning, Alyssa Cordell hit a three-run home run to left field to stretch Bentonville West’s lead to 6-0.
CLASS 6A
BENTON 3, SEARCY 1
GREENWOOD — Benton (19-14-1) took a 3-0 lead in the third inning, and that was enough to advance against Searcy (10-14).
Mackenzie Ailsworth and Madi Mehlin scored on a throwing error to give the Lady Panthers a 2-0 lead. Rylea Brimhall followed with an RBI hit to extend the advantage to 3-0.
Searcy scored in the seventh on a Lexi Brooks RBI double.
SHERIDAN 5,
MOUNTAIN HOME 0
Sheridan jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings by scoring at least one run in each inning against Mountain Home (14-17). The Lady Yellowjackets added their fifth run in the sixth.
Junior starting pitcher Kassie Martin picked up the victory for Sheridan (28-3).
MARION 2, LAKE HAMILTON 1
Haley Cook hit a sixth-inning home run to break a 1-1 tie to lift Marion (16-8) into the semifinals.
Blakeleigh Garrison scored in the first inning to give Marion a 1-0 lead.
Lake Hamilton (17-11) tied the game in the sixth inning before Cook’s home run.
CLASS 4A
BAUXITE 15, BERRYVILLE 0
NASHVILLE — Brianna Hardin’s RBI single in the second inning got Bauxite’s offense started and Taylor Sledd’s home run two innings later helped finish it as the Lady Miners (33-2) rolled to a victory over Berryville (21-10).
Sledd also added an RBI single in the fourth for Bauxite, which will take a 24-game winning streak into today’s semifinal against Nashville.
NASHVILLE 11, BROOKLAND 7
Brookelyen Cox hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to give Nashville (27-6) the lift it needed to hold off Brookland (20-9).
Madi Miller and Olivia Herzog each had three hits for Nashville, which held a 9-2 lead in the sixth but had to stave off a late charge from the Lady Bearcats. Miller also picked up the victory, giving up 7 hits and striking out 3 in 6 1/3 innings.
GRAVETTE 2, LONOKE 0
Single runs in the first and fifth innings were enough to send Gravette (23-6) past-Lonoke (19-12).
The Lady Lions had just three hits but benefited from a strong outing from pitcher Bailey Elmore, who allowed 4 hits and recorded 7 strikeouts in 7 innings. Gabbi Scott had two hits and five stolen bases.
POTTSVILLE 2, STUTTGART 1
Aspen Campbell held the Lady Ricebirds to two hits over seven innings as Pottsville (27-3) kept its season alive with a victory over Stuttgart (24-7).
