Suspect in Arkansas woman's death was released days earlier
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:10 p.m.
MAGNOLIA, Ark. — Records show a man arrested for the death of a woman in southwest Arkansas was released from jail just eight days earlier.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Department says in a news release that 38-year-old Keith Demetrius McBride of Magnolia was arrested Friday for the death of 28-year-old Jenika Rankin of Magnolia.
The woman's body was found earlier in the day south of Magnolia, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock. A suspected cause of death and a motive were not released.
McBride is jailed on $1 million bond and no attorney is listed to speak on his behalf.
Court records show McBride was released from the county jail May 3 after being given probation when he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and defacing a firearm.
