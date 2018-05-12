Van spaces in lots soon decals-only

Dear Mahatma: Parking is difficult for us in wheelchairs who need a wide area to open our lifts. The law that says van-accessible spots are for those who use wheelchairs was improved by Act 799 of 2017. Decals are now required to park in van-accessible spots. The law will be enforced starting Jan. 1. Any exposure you can give is appreciated. -- Carol

Dear Carol: We are happy to remind readers of this act, sponsored by state Rep. Andy Mayberry of Hensley. This is the sort of thing that gives legislators a good name.

To reiterate: A decal will be required, come Jan. 1, for folks who park in van-accessible spots, rather than plain old handicapped spots. The decal is available at any state Revenue Office and is free. It should be applied to a handicapped license plate or placard.

A doctor's note is necessary; form found at dfa.arkansas.gov.

Some parking lots have only one or two van-accessible parking spots, and they should be reserved for folks whose mobility requires a wheelchair, three- or four-wheeled scooter, a four-wheeled walker with a seat or similar device.

Mr. DriveTime: The other day I got a license plate and description of a reckless driver on Cantrell Road. I pulled over and called 311. I gave the info, but wondered as I hung up whether it was all worth it. For those of us who feel obligated to protect ourselves and our kids from crazy driving: What is done with these phone reports to 311 from the road? -- Pete

Dear Pete: Lt. Michael Ford of the Little Rock Police Department says such a call is routed to police dispatchers who put out the information to all officers.

He commends you for making an effort to keep our streets safe. A citizen who is concerned about calling and driving at the same time should pull over and give whatever information is available, Ford adds.

Dear Mahatma: As my son and I were coming home the other night we encountered an intersection whose traffic lights were flashing red in all directions. There must have been a power outage. We wondered why, if it knows how to flash red, why can't it just go back to normal? We decided you would know whom to ask. -- The Curious Ones

Dear Ones: You have hit the head on the nail of journalism. That is, posing questions to the best sources.

In this case, that's Bill Henry, the city's traffic engineering manager.

He tells us every intersection has a monitor that watches for conflicting indications. When that happens the controller puts itself into flashing red. It remains that way until a technician fixes the conflict and resets the monitor.

