PAPER TRAILS: Arkansans show off on game shows

The answer: Arkansans who have recently appeared on game shows.

The question: Who are Jake Allen of Eureka Springs, Josh Hill of North Little Rock and Rose Graham of Carlisle?

Allen, a teacher at Huntsville Intermediate School in Huntsville, competed in the prerecorded Jeopardy! Teachers Tournament that aired last week.

Allen teaches students who are gifted and talented ... and sneaky. He shared one of their pranks with the audience and host Alex Trebek: "They, over the course of months, took small strips of Scotch tape and would place them, one day at a time, over my classroom loudspeaker. ... I thought, 'Why can I not hear the announcements?' And they burst into laughter, and they told me what they did. And I congratulated them on it."

While he was in the lead much of Friday's episode, Allen missed Final Jeopardy and came in second. (Answer: "President Madison is credited with the 1st of these 2-word actions; he didn't sign an 1812 bill after Congress had adjourned." Correct question: "What is a pocket veto?" Close. Allen guessed "presidential veto.") Still, semifinalist Allen -- who scored coolness points for knowing "Smells Like Teen Spirit" was Nirvana's biggest hit song -- will get to play again when the tournament resumes this week.

And when the Jeopardy! Teachers Tournament concludes, we'll see the return of another Arkansan to the show.

The reigning Jeopardy! champion -- of regular game play -- is Hill, a network engineer for Verizon Wireless. He has earned a three-day total of $82,886 for knowing, among other things, that "Who is (Jules) Verne?" is the correct response to this Final Jeopardy: "Passepartout, whose name means 'go everywhere,' is the fittingly named aide in an 1873 tale by this author."

Hill wrote on Facebook, "I'm looking forward to returning after the Teachers Tournament (on May 21st) to try to defend my title."

On Wednesday, Graham appeared in a prerecorded episode of Wheel of Fortune, a show she has watched "from Day One; I'm like one of those old-lady superfans." The wife, mother and grandmother who works as an office manager for City Market grocery store took her first plane trip for it.

"It was the first time I've ever flown ... I mean, I'm talking total country here, honey," she says with her frequent laugh.

Graham won $11,200 for solving puzzles like "--'VE -OT YO- ----R-D" ("WE'VE GOT YOU COVERED"), but still came in third place.

"I didn't win any cars or trips and, to be honest with you, I'm grateful," she says. "The car they were giving away was a little [Fiat] Spider, and it was a beautiful -- I mean, sexy -- car.

"We live on a gravel road. It wouldn't have lasted five minutes."

05/13/2018