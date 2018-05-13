North Little Rock notebook

Artist to showcase state's top trees

An exhibit of Champion Trees of Arkansas by Hot Springs artist Linda Williams Palmer will open Tuesday in North Little Rock, highlighting the largest of their species in the state.

The exhibit, at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College's Windgate Gallery, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, is free and open to the public during gallery hours.

The exhibit will continue through July 27.

An opening reception will start at 5 p.m. Friday with an AETN documentary, Champion Trees, showing in the Center for Humanities and Arts theater. Palmer will give a talk at 6:30 p.m. A book-signing will follow.

More information is available online at uaptc.edu/charts.

Meeting to discuss Levy design ideas

A drop-in meeting for the Levy Community Design is set for 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday at Levy Baptist Church, 3501 Pike Ave.

The meeting will allow residents and business owners to see and discuss the latest designs for Camp Robinson Road and Pike Avenue and to provide input for city engineers and others behind the Levy Jump Start project.

The project area is along Camp Robinson Road and Pike Avenue between 33rd and 37th streets.

