Batesville woman dies in 2-car crash

A Batesville woman was killed and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Independence County on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Cole Sample, 81, of Batesville was attempting to turn onto northbound U.S. 167 in Southside around 1:45 p.m., according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

He failed to yield to the highway traffic, state police said, and his 2017 Kia struck the front, right side of a 2009 Chrysler that was traveling on the highway.

Sample's passenger, Viola Sample, 78, was killed in the crash, according to the report.

Cole Sample and the driver of the Chrysler, James Staton, 80, of Horseshoe Bend, were listed as injured on the police report. The report did not detail the extent of their injuries.

The weather was clear and sunny, and roads were dry at the time of the crash, state police reported.

Metro on 05/13/2018