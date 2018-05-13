The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1904 Rice St., residence, Adam Brown, 9:30 p.m. May 3, property valued at $3,100.

72204

• 9600 W. 36th St., residence, Keiara Thomas, 6:10 p.m. April 30, cash totaling $20, property valued at $45.

72205

• 1010 Breckenridge Dr., residence, Carson Hudson, 5:28 a.m. May 5, property valued at $70.

72206

• 1870 S. Izard St., residence, Shaun Stegall, 3:30 p.m. May 3, 2012, property valued at $1,700.

• 2620 Bishop St., residence, Lakeisha Simuel, 11:59 a.m. May 5, property value unknown.

72209

• 6908 Juniper Rd., residence, Patrice Baker, 8:30 a.m. April 30, property value unknown.

• 7825 Burnelle Dr., residence, Mabin Gonzalez, 8 a.m. May 2, property valued at $250.

• 9214 Oak Grove Lane, residence, Atonia Overton, 8 p.m. May 3, property valued at $7,599.

• 5001 W. 65th St., residence, Terri Campbell, 3 p.m. May 4, property valued at $1,538.

72103

• 9917 Mabelvale Main St., residence, Shedrick Pollard, midnight April 19, property value unknown.

72210

• 9400 Stagecoach Rd., residence, James McBeth, 9:13 a.m. May 1, cash totaling $500, property value unknown.

• 5 Nandina Circle, residence, Desi Sills, 7:50 p.m. May 2, property valued at $1,100.

• 21 Southern Hills Circle, residence, Lakeisha Trotter, 1 a.m. May 3, property value unknown.

72211

• 1602 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Myisha Dunn, 11:50 a.m. April 30, property valued at $800.

72223

• 17200 Chenal Parkway, business, Michael Ray, 4 a.m. May 5, cash totaling $500, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1401 E. Broadway St., business, unknown, 6:30 p.m. May 2, property valued at $13,545.

• 622 W. 4th St., residence, Joe Davidson, 10:15 a.m. May 4, property value unknown.

72117

• 4936 Atkins St., residence, Sharon Virgil, 4 p.m. May 3, cash totaling $300, property valued at $539.

72118

• 3515 Willow St., residence, Amy Hughes-Smith, noon April 30, property valued at $800.

• 5521 Green Valley Ave., residence, Andriana Luckett, 11 a.m. May 2, property valued at $3,850.

Metro on 05/13/2018