The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72202
• 1904 Rice St., residence, Adam Brown, 9:30 p.m. May 3, property valued at $3,100.
72204
• 9600 W. 36th St., residence, Keiara Thomas, 6:10 p.m. April 30, cash totaling $20, property valued at $45.
72205
• 1010 Breckenridge Dr., residence, Carson Hudson, 5:28 a.m. May 5, property valued at $70.
72206
• 1870 S. Izard St., residence, Shaun Stegall, 3:30 p.m. May 3, 2012, property valued at $1,700.
• 2620 Bishop St., residence, Lakeisha Simuel, 11:59 a.m. May 5, property value unknown.
72209
• 6908 Juniper Rd., residence, Patrice Baker, 8:30 a.m. April 30, property value unknown.
• 7825 Burnelle Dr., residence, Mabin Gonzalez, 8 a.m. May 2, property valued at $250.
• 9214 Oak Grove Lane, residence, Atonia Overton, 8 p.m. May 3, property valued at $7,599.
• 5001 W. 65th St., residence, Terri Campbell, 3 p.m. May 4, property valued at $1,538.
72103
• 9917 Mabelvale Main St., residence, Shedrick Pollard, midnight April 19, property value unknown.
72210
• 9400 Stagecoach Rd., residence, James McBeth, 9:13 a.m. May 1, cash totaling $500, property value unknown.
• 5 Nandina Circle, residence, Desi Sills, 7:50 p.m. May 2, property valued at $1,100.
• 21 Southern Hills Circle, residence, Lakeisha Trotter, 1 a.m. May 3, property value unknown.
72211
• 1602 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Myisha Dunn, 11:50 a.m. April 30, property valued at $800.
72223
• 17200 Chenal Parkway, business, Michael Ray, 4 a.m. May 5, cash totaling $500, property value unknown.
North Little Rock
72114
• 1401 E. Broadway St., business, unknown, 6:30 p.m. May 2, property valued at $13,545.
• 622 W. 4th St., residence, Joe Davidson, 10:15 a.m. May 4, property value unknown.
72117
• 4936 Atkins St., residence, Sharon Virgil, 4 p.m. May 3, cash totaling $300, property valued at $539.
72118
• 3515 Willow St., residence, Amy Hughes-Smith, noon April 30, property valued at $800.
• 5521 Green Valley Ave., residence, Andriana Luckett, 11 a.m. May 2, property valued at $3,850.
