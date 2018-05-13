Home /
MIKE MASTERSON: Pesky contradictions
Conflicts of trust
Contradictions can cause my skeptical little brain to convulse. I hear an elected politico pronounce one thing as fact nowadays when plain folks claim the opposite. And I believe the folks.
Such a study in contradiction has been making headlines of late over in Carroll and Madison counties where GOP state Rep. Bob Ballinger, a Berryville attorney, has been stating since April that failed SB373 of 2017, which would have diluted the state's Freedom of Information Act, never had any organized resistance.
Some believe had that amendment become law, it would have gutted our law by, among other provisions, exempting communications between colleges or universities, other governmental entities and their lawyers.
No resistance to neutering our state's Freedom of Information Act? Get serious, Bob.
Members of the Arkansas Press Association always vigorously oppose legislative attempts to dilute one of the strongest FOI laws in the country. That includes Ellen Kreth, publisher of Huntsville's Madison County Record, who publicly told Ballinger the press had been opposed to the bill.
Both weekly newspapers in Eureka Springs have covered the controversy since his comments during an April 19 meeting in Huntsville. Scott Loftis, managing editor of the Carroll County News, openly opposes Ballinger, who is running against incumbent Sen. Bryan King of Green Forest in the primary. He understandably doesn't trust Ballinger, a very large man, any farther than he can toss him, even with my help.
In a recent piece, Loftis detailed an exchange between Ballinger and Kreth at that April meeting:
Kreth: "The press association never did support Bill 373."
Ballinger: "They didn't oppose it."
Kreth: "We always opposed it. We always did."
A couple of weeks later in a debate with King, Ballinger was asked about that exchange.
Loftis quoted Ballinger's response: "It's funny that the press ... which is liberal, is being involved with my opponent's side and helping him with this. The reason why I said the press association didn't oppose the bill is, there was no opposition to the bill. To my committee, the state agencies committee, there was no opposition, no organized opposition. The press association didn't do anything. ... I don't know if they supported it; there was no organized opposition. It comes to my committee, and it's a crappy bill. It needs to be amended. I didn't sponsor the bill."
Then surfaced a revelatory video recording of a meeting from March 1, 2017, of the House State Agencies and Government Affairs Committee, chaired by Ballinger, in which he asks GOP state Rep. Andy Davis, the House sponsor, for his opinions.
Loftis reported: "Brief explanation, it's a short bill," Davis says. "The problem we have is that FOI is being used to circumvent a discovery process, attorney-client privilege, when the client is a public entity. This bill would protect that attorney-client communication under FOI."
Ballinger, after asking for questions, said: "We do have the press association who is signed up to speak against. Does anybody else want to present anything on that?" Ballinger afterwards added, "We have three people signed up to speak against." And who is seated behind Davis in the video? Why, it's Tom Larimer of Green Forest who was executive director of the Arkansas Press Association until this January.
But how can that be when Ballinger said "there was no opposition," and "the press association didn't do anything. ... I don't know if they supported it"?
On March 12, 2017, this newspaper published a story revealing that the University of Arkansas and Arkansas State University systems were aiding Ballinger with proposed language for the Freedom of Information Act amendment he was preparing. It was, legal experts agreed, an unnecessary amendment which would hamper citizen access by concealing records that should remain public.
The story also said Ballinger had taken Davis' place promoting the amendment in the House after Davis began hearing from critics about this proposed bill.
The Democrat-Gazette story also carried public criticisms of SB373 from Larimer, Little Rock attorney John Tull and UALR law professor Robert Steinbuch.
Yet Ballinger with a straight face a year later publicly proclaims, "there was no organized opposition."
My other trust problem here involves Ballinger working for Ecclesia College in Springdale as its attorney while directing the state's now defunct General Improvement funds to that tiny private college as a legislator. Yes, you read that obvious conflict correctly.
As Loftis described in his related concerns: "Among the work that Ballinger has done for Ecclesia is title work on a parcel of land in Springdale that the college purchased in 2013. The 23.2-acre tract had an appraised value of $204,600 in 2016--three years after Ecclesia paid $675,000 for it. Perhaps there's a reasonable explanation for why the college paid so much for the land, but we haven't heard it. Ecclesia isn't talking, and neither is Ballinger."
Anyone share a buffered headache powder?
Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.
Pesky contradictions
RBear says... May 13, 2018 at 7:27 a.m.
Mike thank you for calling out Rep. Ballinger on his string of lies regarding the FOI bill. The fact he can make the claims he is making and do it with a straight face makes one wonder how strong a "Christian" this politician is. But, of course the good Christian folks of that SD will vote for him because he's a "God, Guns, and Gays" Republican. For God, For Guns, and Against Gays.
His involvement with Ecclesia should be enough to be a red flag for voters, but this kind of lying just adds to the reasons voters should reject him. Of course, he'll pull the Trumpian move of blaming the "liberal fake press" of distorting his record when it's a part of the open records he seeks to destroy. Maybe that's a good motive behind his actions. If you can't discover it, it's not true.
It's time for voters to reject Ballinger's con game with Arkansas voters.
WGT says... May 13, 2018 at 9:04 a.m.
This example is a summation how politics has become a vehicle for personal enrichment for a few over the needs of many. Republican, conservative, rightwing leaning “politicians” quietly lumber through the process, bloviating virtues while simultaneously ramming pie holes. Vote. Vote Democrat.
skeptic1 says... May 13, 2018 at 9:41 a.m.
Always is amusing when another liberal faux journalist complains that their voice is not being heard. You have zero credibility sir with the "forgotten man and woman." Clean up your house and you might be relevant again.
TimberTopper says... May 13, 2018 at 9:58 a.m.
Assuming that this Ballinger character attends a church somewhere, him being a Republican and all. Whomever is his preacher in that church needs to spend some time with him and explain his up coming travel into hell for lying, when he knows the truth. First of all it's in the list of the Ten Shall Nots, then, to be a Republican one must walk close to the foot of the cross, or loose one's membership (that is unless the team needs your vote on some special anti Republican Bill that some heathen Democrat has sponsored, then of course, you are exempt). It has been said by some that in making that vote against that heathen bill, that up coming trip to hell is cancelled. That might explain the looseness of the use of lies from Republicans, as they are sure to always have another of those heathen bills from Democrats.
KnuckleBall says... May 13, 2018 at 10:04 a.m.
Good Article Mike, Ballinger like other idiots in the State House are so full of themselves and have their ears closed to anything but their own voice or the voices of their counterparts that they can't hear or have enough sense to think people might really oppose what they are doing.
They think they are next to God and they can do no wrong... well that has backfired on several....
