Congressional-race candidates submit reports on finances

With some of his would-be Democratic opponents raising hundreds of thousands of dollars, 2nd District U.S. Rep. French Hill has seen his own fundraising spike.

The Republican from Little Rock raised $229,328 between April 1 and May 2, according to Federal Election Commission reports.

No other Arkansas congressional candidate -- Republican or Democrat -- came close to matching that amount on their pre-primary campaign finance reports. The filing deadline was Thursday.

The two-term incumbent, whose district covers most of central Arkansas, spent $133,696 and finished the period with cash on hand of $1,629,632. He has no opposition in the May 22 Republican primary.

The four Democrats vying to challenge Hill also filed reports last week with the Federal Election Commission.

State Rep. Clarke Tucker, a Democrat from Little Rock who entered the race in February, reported net contributions of $98,280 on his pre-primary report. He spent $303,465 during the 31-day period. He reported cash on hand of $239,653.

University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service director of operations Jonathan Dunkley of Little Rock raised $8,144, spent $9,033 and had cash on hand of $81.10.

Gwen Combs, a Little Rock public school teacher, raised $6,687 and spent $8,786, leaving her with $5,488 at the end of the reporting period.

Paul Spencer of Scott, a teacher at Little Rock's Catholic High School for Boys, reported contributions of $6,559, expenditures of $35,072 and cash on hand of $91,811.

In the 20 days preceding Arkansas' May 22 primary elections, congressional candidates must report all contributions of $1,000 or more within 48 hours of their receipt.

Hill filed a report Wednesday, listing additional donations of $10,100. On Saturday afternoon, he reported an additional $14,500 in contributions.

Tucker on Wednesday reported additional donations of $5,450. On Saturday afternoon, he disclosed an additional $1,000 contribution.

None of the others had reported donations of $1,000 or more during this time period.

While the most fundraising is occurring in the 2nd District, candidates throughout the state are also raising money.

In the 4th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs reported net contributions of $94,760, expenditures of $128,148 and cash on hand of $904,455. On Wednesday, he reported an additional $5,500 in contributions. On Friday, he reported $3,000 more.

Federal Election Commission officials said they've been unable to locate a pre-primary report for Westerman's opponent in the May 22 Republican primary, the Rev. Randy Caldwell of Hot Springs Village.

The federal agency sent the Caldwell campaign a letter Friday, warning that failure to comply with the Federal Election Campaign Act requirement "may result in civil money penalties, an audit or other legal enforcement action."

Hot Springs school teacher Hayden Shamel, the Democrat in the race, reported contributions of $6,935 and expenditures of $7,068, leaving her with $21,124 cash on hand.

In the 3rd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Rogers raised $18,145 and spent $198,766, leaving him with cash on hand of $1,232,433. On Wednesday, he reported an additional $11,700 in contributions. On Saturday afternoon, he disclosed an additional $2,000.

Womack's opponent in the May 22 Republican primary, the Rev. Robert Ryerse of Springdale, reported contributions of $6,435, expenditures of $7,641 and cash on hand of $7,358.

Federal officials said they're also still awaiting a report from the Democratic candidate, Josh Mahony of Fayetteville. His campaign was sent one of the warning letters Friday.

In the 1st Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford reported contributions of $24,508 and expenditures of $31,057. The Republican from Jonesboro had cash on hand of $356,232. On Wednesday, he reported additional donations of $6,000.

No form was available for the Democrat in the race, educator Chintan Desai of Helena-West Helena. The Federal Election Commission sent a warning letter to Desai's campaign Friday.

Metro on 05/13/2018