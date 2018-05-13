Little Rock police identify man killed in city's 18th homicide of year

A shooting victim has told police he fatally shot a 20-year-old man who was trying to rob him on Friday, according to information released by authorities Sunday.

Little Rock police on Sunday identified the homicide victim as Danthony Hill of Jacksonville, who was pronounced dead after police were called to the 6300 block of Colonel Glenn Road around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, according to a release from the Police Department.

According to the release, Martez Johnson, 31, of Little Rock was also hit by gunfire in the incident. Johnson, who was wounded in the hand, told authorities he shot Hill after the 20-year-old tried to rob him. Police said Johnson’s 2-year-old son was with him during the shooting.

Johnson was arrested on one count of possession of a firearm by certain persons and one count of endangering the welfare of a minor, according to a report. Any other charges related to the homicide are pending, the release stated.

The killing is the 18th homicide in Arkansas' capital city this year and the third this week, Arkansas Online previously reported.