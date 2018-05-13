Missouri commit follows mother's work ethic

According to history.com, more phone calls are made on Mother's Day than any other day of the year. Highly regarded receiver and Arkansas target Shamar Nash will be making one of those calls today.

Nash played last season at Memphis Central High School, but transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., in January, thus moving away from his beloved mother.

"Moving away from my mom had to be the hardest decision I've made in my life, and she didn't make it any better because she didn't hold me back," Nash said. "She knew this was a great opportunity for me, so her being the type of mom she is, she always wants the best, so she's going to push you towards that opportunity no matter how much it will hurt her.

"I didn't want to leave my mom. I was the last one in the house. My mom means the world to me."

A single mother, Sherrie has raised 17-year-old Shamar and his three brothers. Antwone, who turned 19 on Friday is serving in the U.S. Army, while Randy is 24 and Jermikeo, 29, is in the Air Force and stationed in Saudi Arabia.

"She's just a phenomenal woman, she does everything she can possibility to do to make sure everyone of her kids reach their peak," Nash said. "She made sure all of her kids graduated high school and went to the best schools."

Nash and his brothers knew to toe the line whether it be at home or school.

"My mom didn't play no games," Nash said. "You have to know how to act at school because if you don't and she gets a call or an email or a text or anything, my mom was always up at the school in a minute. She didn't play any games when it came to academics and when it came to behavior."

Sherrie, who owns a day care center, also worked a second job to provide for her sons.

"She did whatever it took whether it be working late night or picking up an extra shift," Nash said.

Nash, who's rated a 4-star prospect by CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming, has been inspired by his mother's work ethic, strong will and determination.

"I know for a fact anything is possible, because it's not everyday you see someone perfectly raise four grown boys on her own," Nash said. "She never let me feel the struggle even if I could see it."

Before he started playing football, Nash played baseball.

"I can just remember my mom being behind the dugout before every game," Nash said. "She never missed a game, never missed a banquet."

He and his brothers' modest upbringing was more than enough for them.

"We never needed the extra things," Nash said. "Everything my mom provided was more than enough.

"I think sometimes I'm too far away from home to have my mom stressing about me getting into trouble. I just stay away from that."

His mother's approach toward life has rubbed off on him.

"She's just a go-getter," Nash said. "I've never seen her quit. I feed off of her. She's my energy."

Nash, a Missouri commitment, made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville in late March. He plans to make an official visit to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in June with his mother.

He's determined to go to the NFL so he can pamper her.

"That's my main goal," Nash said. "I always told her I'm going to buy her a house. She's always told me she doesn't want a house, but I'm going to get her one."

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 05/13/2018