Out of jail 8 days, Arkansas man held in death
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
- Comment (1)
MAGNOLIA -- Records show a man arrested in the death of a woman in southwest Arkansas on Friday had been released from jail just eight days earlier.
The Columbia County sheriff's office said in a news release that Keith McBride, 38, of Magnolia was arrested Friday in the death of 28-year-old Jenika Rankin of Magnolia.
McBride was identified as a suspect after the woman died earlier in the day, and he was taken into custody after a brief chase, authorities said.
He faces charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by certain persons and felony fleeing. He was jailed in lieu of $1 million bond, and no attorney was listed to speak on his behalf.
Court records show McBride had been released from the county jail May 3 after being given probation when he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and defacing a firearm.
Information for this article was contributed by staff members of Arkansas Online.
Metro on 05/13/2018
