Price snaps 3-start losing streak as Sox beat Jays

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 2

TORONTO -- David Price pitched 5 1/3 innings to win his first start since being diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome, Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run home run and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Saturday.

"It was good to get back out there," Price said. "The more I threw, the better I felt. To me, that's always a good sign."

Price (3-4) skipped Wednesday's start against the Yankees after experiencing numbness during a bullpen session last Sunday. Making his first start in nine days, the left-hander allowed 2 runs and 5 hits, walked 3 and struck out 6 for his first victory since April 17. Price threw 93 pitches, 55 for strikes.

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora liked what he saw from Price.

"Changing speeds, using the breaking ball, elevating fastballs, that was good to see," Cora said. "He competed. That's all we want from him."

Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) went 3 for 5 with 2 RBI and Mookie Betts had three hits for the Red Sox, who have won 14 of their past 17 north of the border.

Betts said it was good to see Price back on the mound.

"It feels great knowing that he's out there healthy," Betts said. "He went out and did a great job at giving us a chance to win."

Justin Smoak hit a solo home run for the Blue Jays, who have lost seven of 10 at home.

"We didn't get much going off David," Manager John Gibbons said.

Price came in 0-3 in his previous three outings but avoided the first four-start skid of his career. He struck out four consecutive batters in the second and third innings.

Price improved to 18-3 against the Blue Jays in his career. He's 12-1 in 17 starts at Rogers Centre, including 8-0 in 11 starts as a visitor. Price made six home starts for the Blue Jays in 2015 after being acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline.

"It's always a place I've enjoyed pitching," Price said of Toronto. "I like the mound. I look forward to it every time I get the ball here."

Price left one batter after Smoak's leadoff shot in the sixth. The home run was Smoak's first since April 30 at Minnesota.

Carson Smith got two outs, Hector Velazquez and Joe Kelly each worked one inning and Craig Kimbrel finished for his 11th save in 13 chances.

Blue Jays right-hander Marco Estrada (2-3) allowed 4 runs and 7 hits in 6 innings and is winless in 4 starts.

Price would have stayed in to face Russell Martin in the sixth, but the delay caused by a fan running on to the field gave Smith more time to get ready. After police and security staff escorted the fan out the gate in right field, Cora came out to make the change.

YANKEES 7, ATHLETICS 6 (11) Left fielder Brett Gardner threw out Matt Olson at the plate with the help of a replay reversal to help Aroldis Chapman escape a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the ninth, and New York beat visiting Oakland on Neil Walker’s run-scoring single in the 11th. ORIOLES 6-3, RAYS 3-10 David Hess pitched six effective innings in his big league debut, Jonathan Schoop hit two home runs and host Baltimore beat Tampa Bay in the first game of a doubleheader. Brad Miller and C.J. Cron homered off former teammate Alex Cobb, and the Rays beat the Orioles in the second game for a split.

INDIANS 6, ROYALS 2 Francisco Lindor homered twice and and doubled twice to help host Cleveland beat Kansas City.

TIGERS 4-5, MARINERS 3-9 Matthew Boyd pitched impressively until the seventh inning, and JaCoby Jones made a diving catch in the ninth to help Detroit hold on for a victory over visiting Seattle in the first game of a doubleheader. Robinson Cano hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, and the Mariners slugged their way to a victory over the Tigers in the second game.

ASTROS 6, RANGERS 1 Charlie Morton struck out a career-high 14 in seven solid innings and Evan Gattis, Brian McCann and Carlos Cor-rea all homered to back him up and help host Houston to a victory over Texas.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 2, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Stephen Strasburg struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings, and Washington beat host Arizona.

PIRATES 6, GIANTS 5 Gregory Polanco and Francisco Cervelli homered and host Pittsburgh took advantage of a sloppy inning by former closer Tony Watson to slip by San Francisco. BRAVES 10, MARLINS 5 Freddie Freeman connected twice, Jose Bautista atoned for a costly error with his first home run of the season, and Atlanta beat host Miami.

ROCKIES 4, BREWERS 0 Kyle Freeland pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Trevor Story homered twice and doubled to drive in runs, and Colorado beat visiting Milwaukee. REDS 5, DODGERS 3 Scott Schebler hit a go-ahead three-run home run to lead Cincinnati to a victory over host Los Angeles.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 8, WHITE SOX 4 Willson Contreras hit his third home run in two games and drove in three runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the crosstown White Sox at a rainy and cold Wrigley Field.

Sports on 05/13/2018