Travelers see red thanks to Greene

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS
VS. SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS
WHEN 2:10 p.m. WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travs: RHP Nathan Bannister (2-2, 5.87 ERA); Cardinals: TBA TICKETS $12 box, $8 reserved ($5 kids), $6 general admission ($4 kids). Gates open one hour before first pitch. PROMOTIONS Kids run the bases after the game. $3 discount with military identification or with coupon available at Edwards Food Giant locations. Families admitted for $10 with church bulletin.
Arkansas' inability to get timely hits proved to be too much to overcome Saturday night in a 6-2 loss to Springfield at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Travelers (17-17) over the Cardinals (19-15).
Much of Springfield's success came thanks to starting pitcher Conner Greene, who went 6 innings, allowing just 2 hits while striking out 5. A number of the right-hander's pitches were clocked in the mid-to-upper 90s, but his overall command kept Arkansas' batters off-balance.
"I thought we helped him out a little bit, but he had a good fastball and kept his off-speed [pitches] down," said Travs Manager Daren Brown. "He got us to chase a little bit, and obviously he did a nice job."
After Springfield jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning, the Travs got a run in the third to cut the deficit to a run on Beau Amaral's sacrifice fly that scored Joe DeCarlo. Greene got Joey Curletta looking for a strikeout as Braden Bishop was stranded at second to end the inning.
"Getting down early puts us in a little bit of a hole, and we just weren't able to do what we needed to do to get back in it," Brown said.
Springfield scored 3 runs on 3 hits and 4 walks in the top of the fourth to gash any of the Travs' momentum from the third. Two singles and a walk started the inning before Chris Chinea drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1. After another walk, leadoff hitter Tommy Edman hit a two-run double to right field for a 5-1 Springfield lead.
Still, Brown said he thought the Travs had a shot at following recent success and could pull off a comeback.
"We came back this last week a couple of times," Brown said. "In the bottom of the fourth, it's still early. If we score a couple here and there, we're right back in it. But we were just never able to get a couple guys on and get a big hit."
Arkansas starter Johendi Jiminian (2-2) allowed 5 runs on 5 hits and walked 5 in a rough 4 innings before giving way to Tyler Jackson who went the remainder of the way.
"[Jiminian's] been really good, but he wasn't as sharp tonight," Brown said. "They got to him a little bit, but [Tyler] Jackson really picked us up."
Jackson was solid in his 5 innings, allowing only 3 hits and a run while striking out 3.
After the Cardinals scored once in the seventh inning to take a 6-1 lead, Curletta hit a home run to left to lead off the bottom of the ninth to set the final margin.
