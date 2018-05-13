Travelers see red thanks to Greene

Arkansas' inability to get timely hits proved to be too much to overcome Saturday night in a 6-2 loss to Springfield at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Travelers (17-17) over the Cardinals (19-15).

Much of Springfield's success came thanks to starting pitcher Conner Greene, who went 6 innings, allowing just 2 hits while striking out 5. A number of the right-hander's pitches were clocked in the mid-to-upper 90s, but his overall command kept Arkansas' batters off-balance.

"I thought we helped him out a little bit, but he had a good fastball and kept his off-speed [pitches] down," said Travs Manager Daren Brown. "He got us to chase a little bit, and obviously he did a nice job."

After Springfield jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning, the Travs got a run in the third to cut the deficit to a run on Beau Amaral's sacrifice fly that scored Joe DeCarlo. Greene got Joey Curletta looking for a strikeout as Braden Bishop was stranded at second to end the inning.

"Getting down early puts us in a little bit of a hole, and we just weren't able to do what we needed to do to get back in it," Brown said.

Springfield scored 3 runs on 3 hits and 4 walks in the top of the fourth to gash any of the Travs' momentum from the third. Two singles and a walk started the inning before Chris Chinea drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1. After another walk, leadoff hitter Tommy Edman hit a two-run double to right field for a 5-1 Springfield lead.

Still, Brown said he thought the Travs had a shot at following recent success and could pull off a comeback.

"We came back this last week a couple of times," Brown said. "In the bottom of the fourth, it's still early. If we score a couple here and there, we're right back in it. But we were just never able to get a couple guys on and get a big hit."

Arkansas starter Johendi Jiminian (2-2) allowed 5 runs on 5 hits and walked 5 in a rough 4 innings before giving way to Tyler Jackson who went the remainder of the way.

"[Jiminian's] been really good, but he wasn't as sharp tonight," Brown said. "They got to him a little bit, but [Tyler] Jackson really picked us up."

Jackson was solid in his 5 innings, allowing only 3 hits and a run while striking out 3.

After the Cardinals scored once in the seventh inning to take a 6-1 lead, Curletta hit a home run to left to lead off the bottom of the ninth to set the final margin.

