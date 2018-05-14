2 carjackings reported in Arkansas' capital city in just over 24 hours; 4 arrested in one case

Two carjackings were reported recently in Arkansas’ capital city, and four people have been arrested in one of the cases, police said.

One crime happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at Asher Quick Stop, 3704 Asher Ave., according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

Records show four people have been arrested in that case: Narris Jackson, 19, of Little Rock; Malachi Cartwright, 19, of Little Rock; Cavorontre Green, 19, of Little Rock; and Arlando Coleman, 16, of Little Rock. Each face charges of robbery and theft of property.

Officers were initially called to the convenience store in reference to an accident and a fight among about 10 people. No one was found when police arrived.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, a woman told police that her 39-year-old husband had been the victim of an assault in which robbers took her white BMW 750I.

The 39-year-old later arrived home and told officers that he had gone to Asher One Stop to buy tobacco products and was approached by someone he’d met at a basketball tournament.

After reportedly assaulting the man, the robbers were eventually able to take the car, police said.

While responded to a call of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. that day at Eastview Terrace Apartments, 1200 Geyer St., witnesses described a vehicle that matched the one stolen.

The second carjacking happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday outside a residence in the 5800 block of Hopson Drive, another Little Rock police report states.

A 24-year-old man said that as he got home and got out of his blue Honda Accord, two black males got out of a light-colored, four-door sedan. Police said one robber then stopped about halfway up the driveway as the other person kept walking toward the victim.

“Give me your keys,” one carjacker reportedly said before pulling up his shirt and showing “what appeared to be a handgun inside his waistband,” the report states.

The 24-year-old then handed over the keys, and the carjacker left in an unknown direction with his vehicle as the other person fled in the light-colored sedan.

One reportedly stood about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighed 150 pounds while the other was 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighed around 150 pounds.

Also listed as stolen in the report were a 46-inch TV, iPhone 6S and Playstation 4.