3 Arkansans killed, 2 hurt in 3 weekend wrecks involving motorcycles, state police say

Three Arkansans were killed and two others were injured in three separate wrecks over the weekend involving motorcycles, preliminary crash reports show.

The first crash happened Saturday about 2:45 p.m. on U.S. 63 in Lawrence County, Arkansas State Police said. A 2014 Toyota Rav 4 was reportedly traveling south in the outside lane alongside a 2017 Aprilia RSV motorcycle with two riders.

When the Toyota tried to make a U-turn in front of the bike, the two vehicles collided, with the front of the motorcycle hitting the front of the driver's side of the Rav 4, according to a report.

The motorcycle's passenger, 48-year-old Cynthia Robertson of Paragould, suffered fatal injuries. The motorcycle's driver, 43-year-old Micheal Robertson of Paragould, was transported to Regional Medical Center in Memphis for treatment, the report states.

State police did not identify the Toyota's driver.

The second wreck occurred about 4:45 p.m. Saturday as 57-year-old Carl Larue Jr. of Rogers was traveling north on Interstate 49 near Greenland in Washington County in the left lane, according to another crash report.

Laure's 2002 Victory motorcycle reportedly left the road, drove into the median and rolled twice, throwing him from the vehicle. He suffered fatal injuries.

On Sunday, another report shows, 55-year-old James Melvin Ewing of Conway was killed in a crash while headed north on Arkansas 25 in Conway on a 2018 Suzuki GSX R 1300 motorcycle.

A 2004 Dodge Dakota was driving east on Blaney Hill Road and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with the state highway, then pulled out in front of the motorcycle, state police said.

The motorcycle hit the pickup, throwing Ewing from the bike and off the road, according to the report.

The Dakota's driver, 76-year-old Cordia Sanson of Conway, was reportedly treated at Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry during all three wrecks. At least 150 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far in 2018, preliminary state police statistics show.