48-year-old central Arkansan wanted in shooting that wounded 1, sheriff's office says
This article was published today at 5:20 p.m.
Authorities investigating a central Arkansas shooting that left one person wounded are searching for a 48-year-old suspect.
Deputies with the Saline County sheriff's office responded about 8 a.m. Sunday to a shooting in the 13000 block of Chicot Road, according to a news release from the agency.
Once victim was transported to a nearby hospital, the sheriff's office said. Authorities did not identify the wounded individual.
The sheriff's office has issued an arrest warrant for 48-year-old Ricky Ashley of Mabelvale on a charge of aggravated assault, the release states. Ashley is reportedly considered armed and dangerous.
