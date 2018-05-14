Arkansan, 51, dies after being ejected from pickup in crash

An Arkansas man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Monday morning in which he was ejected from his pickup, state police said.

The wreck happened on Arkansas 83 north of Monticello in Drew County.

Bryan Edward Moore, 51, of Lake Village lost control of his GMC Sierra shortly after 7:30 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report. Authorities said the vehicle traveled off the road and overturned, ejecting Moore.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Drew County coroner, the report states.

State police said the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

At least 151 people have died in crashes on state roads in 2018, according to preliminary data.