Arkansan gets 8 years after pleading guilty to homicide charge in fatal crash

An Arkansas man has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the 2016 death of a woman whose vehicle he struck when driving while intoxicated, prosecuting attorney Scott Ellington said.

Benny Ray Huddleston, 32, crossed U.S. 61's centerline into oncoming traffic Oct. 16, 2016, striking the vehicle of Michele Walker, 54, according to a news release from the office of prosecuting attorney Scott Ellington. Walker suffered fatal injuries.

The crash occurred near the highway's intersection with East County Road 2 in Mississippi County.

The Mississippi County man was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by a 10-year suspended sentence, the release states.

"I would also like to remind the citizens of Mississippi County to never drink and drive," Ellington said in the release. "The consequences are devastating, and the lives lost to irresponsible decisions can never be replaced."