Proposal by sheriff's office to sell e-cigarettes to Arkansas inmates fails

Inmates hoping to vape at an Arkansas county jail will have to wait for an answer after a proposal from the sheriff's office didn't pass last week, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Monday.

Benton County justices of the peace heard a proposal Tuesday from Meyer Gilbert, chief deputy for the sheriff's office, to sell e-cigarettes from the jail's commissary.

Officials deadlocked on the proposal, so it did not pass, but the plan could be brought up again when three justices of the peace not at Tuesday's meeting are able to vote.

The jail is a smoke-free facility, but Barry Moehring, county judge of Benton County, said he will work with the sheriff's office in changing any ordinances so the jail can add e-cigarettes to the list of items sold in the commissary.

Gilbert said it can cause additional stress when someone is arrested and they have to quit smoking "cold turkey," which can cause difficulties for jail deputies.

Capt. Jeremy Guyll of the jail estimates that more than 90 percent of its inmates smoke. Guyll said he asked 18 inmates in one pod and learned they all smoked, and each person said he would purchase e-cigarettes.

The sheriff's office planned to use $2,500 to purchase electronic cigarettes specifically made for jails and prisons. Gilbert described it as a pilot project with a small monetary investment, which the agency could halt if it's not working.

Glenn Latham, who faces Sheriff Shawn Holloway in the May 22 Republican primary, spoke against the sheriff's office selling e-cigarettes to inmates, saying it would be a security risk.

"Vapes would make it very complicated in a smoke-free detention center," Latham said. "The batteries have been known to catch fire or explode. Prisoners will find a way to extract the batteries and make either weapons or tattoo guns."