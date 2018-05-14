Deadline set for Arkansas university to file interim report on budget problems

Henderson State University has until June 30 to file an interim report on its budget problems.

The Higher Learning Commission, an accrediting agency for colleges and universities, requested the audit in late March because of budget issues in fiscal 2015 and 2016. The agency doesn’t get data to review for about two years, so its recent order does not focus on the $3.2 million deficit the Arkadelphia-based university faced entering fiscal 2018.

The school recently laid off seven employees and has made other budget cuts.

Meanwhile, tenured faculty at the university are voting online through noon Tuesday on a no-confidence measure aimed at President Glen Jones and three vice presidents.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.