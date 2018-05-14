District 4 foes share rosy view of Trump

The Republican primary for the state’s 4th Congressional District features a two-term congressman and a challenger who both say they support the agenda of President Donald Trump.

The challenger, the Rev. Randy Caldwell, a Pentecostal preacher, says he’s running at the Lord’s direction.

“I know I’ve heard from God,” he told tea party activists in Monticello on May 7.

The Batesville native faces two-term U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs in the May 22 Republican primary. In the Nov. 6 general election, the winner of the primary will face Democratic candidate Hayden Catherine Shamel of Hot Springs and Libertarian Tom Canada of Scranton.

“God never told me not to run, and I know God doesn’t contradict himself or make mistakes,” Westerman, a churchgoing Southern Baptist, said in an interview. “I’m totally comfortable with where I’m at, and I feel good about the election and where we’ll be on May 23.”

As of Friday, the candidates’ paths hadn’t crossed.

“I’ve never met him. … I’ve definitely not seen him out on the campaign trail,” said Westerman, a self-described born-again Christian who teaches Sunday School and serves as a deacon at Walnut Valley Baptist Church in Hot Springs Village.

The two candidates have different educational backgrounds.

Westerman, 50, earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and a master’s degree in forestry at Yale University.

Caldwell, 54, who changed his place of residence from Texas to Arkansas shortly before entering the race, omits any mention of his own educational background on his campaign website.

In government filings and on his ministry website, the preacher refers to himself as “Dr. Randy Caldwell,” but an aide, the Rev. Steve McCuin, said he doesn’t believe his colleague ever attended college.

Caldwell’s doctorate, bestowed by someone the campaign declined to disclose, is “honorary” and acknowledges Caldwell’s “life experience,” McCuin said in March.

Westerman and Caldwell often travel in opposite directions.

The congressman heads to Washington most weeks but flies home to Hot Springs on weekends. Caldwell, who identifies Hot Springs Village as his place of residence, frequently heads out of state toward the end of the week.

As for the president, Westerman gives Trump high marks and says he supports Trump’s agenda.

“If you look at the state of the economy and the policies that have been put in place, I think [you would] be hard-pressed to say he and his administration aren’t doing a good job,” Westerman said.

After serving for nearly four years, Westerman says he’s gained experience that makes him a more effective representative.

“For one thing, I understand the lay of the land better,” he said. “I served in the [Arkansas] Statehouse, but this is much different here. It’s much larger and it takes a lot more time and effort to get legislation through, and I’m learning how that works.”

Westerman is the sponsor of the Resilient Federal Forests Act, which passed in the House last year.

The legislation would make it harder for environmentalists to derail federal forest management plans and easier to increase funding for firefighters when costs soar beyond projections.

The bill is awaiting action in the U.S. Senate.

“I believe I’ve sponsored or co-sponsored 17 bills that have been signed into laws and over 80 that have passed out of the House,” he said.

Asked to name some of his top issues, Westerman mentioned national security and border security, and transitioning people from welfare to work.

Westerman describes himself as “a problem solver.”

“I really work hard trying to come up with solutions that are logical and make sense,” he said.

Westerman, who sleeps in his office to save money, said he isn’t a resident of Washington.

“D.C. is a beautiful city. It’s got all of the patriotic stuff. It’s a wonderful place to visit, but this isn’t my home,” he said. “I come up here to work, and the highlight of my week is often getting on the airplane to go back to Arkansas.”

Since April 8, Caldwell has preached four Sunday sermons in the Houston area, where his ministry owns a house, plus a Sunday sermon in Kettering, Ohio, and another in Sitka, Ky., according to his ministry website.

Supportive pastors who open their pulpits to Caldwell have urged congregants to give generously.

On April 29, after alluding to Caldwell’s Arkansas activities, Victory Christian Church pastor Gary Trenum told his Ohio flock: “The greatest thing you can do today [is] open your ears, open your heart and, at the end of the service, open your pocketbook because the laborer is worthy of his hire.”

Caldwell declined numerous Arkansas Democrat-Gazette requests for interviews.

But he’s laid out his campaign vision in churches, in television and radio interviews, at community gatherings and online.

On his website, he promises to “Drain the Swamp,” promote traditional values, support the Second Amendment, defend Israel and expand Interstate 49. It says that “ObamaCare should be repealed and replaced.”

He told the tea party activists in Monticello that he’ll be an effective advocate.

“In Washington, we need somebody who’s going to stand up and get things done and push them through,” Caldwell said.

He promised to be “a loud and a strong voice for the people of Arkansas” and to support Trump’s leadership.

“It is time that somebody be a help to the president instead of a hindrance to the president. It is time that the Republican Congress stand up and help this man,” he said.