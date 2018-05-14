Home / Latest News /
Dive team recovers body of Arkansas teen who drowned in swim area
By Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:10 p.m.
The body of a 16-year-old boy who drowned in an Arkansas swim area was recovered Sunday, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, spokesman for the Benton County sheriff's office, confirmed the teen was swimming at the Prairie Creek swim area and drowned.
The dive team for the sheriff's office recovered the teen's body, Jenkins said.
The teen was a sophomore at Bentonville High School who joined the school district in January, according to Leslee Wright, the district's director of communications. The district did not release the boy's name.
