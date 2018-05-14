Group urges firing of Wisconsin officer in video

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A community organization is calling for a Wisconsin police officer to be fired and charged after a video surfaced showing a white officer punching a black teen outside a mall during an arrest.

The video shows a Wauwatosa officer punching a 17-year-old Friday during an incident in which security at a mall in Wauwatosa had called authorities about a group of males causing a disturbance, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The Original Black Panthers of Milwaukee is demanding that the officer resign or be fired, and calling on prosecutors to charge the officer. The group also wants Wauwatosa police officers to undergo diversity training and is urging shoppers to boycott the mall.

Group leader King Rick led a protest of about eight Black Panthers on Saturday at the Wauwatosa Police Department and Mayfair mall.