Head-on crash kills 2 Arkansas teens, injures man

Two Arkansas teenagers were killed Sunday morning when the vehicle they were in crossed a highway's centerline and hit another vehicle head-on, state police said.

The crash happened on U.S. 62 west of Harmon in Boone County.

According to a preliminary crash report, 18-year-old Tyler Leon Smith of Wesley was driving a 2004 Dodge west when he veered into the road's eastbound lanes shortly before 8:30 a.m., hitting a 2008 Chevrolet head-on.

Smith and a passenger in his vehicle, 19-year-old Russell Bailey Campbell of Damascus, suffered fatal injuries, authorities said.

The Chevrolet's driver — Anthony Paul Thornton, 26, of Mountain Home — was reportedly injured in the crash.

State police said the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the collision.

According to preliminary data, the deaths are two of at least 150 reported on roads in the state this year.