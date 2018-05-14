Happy birthday. The travel you do will pay off in joy, in education and eventually in dollars.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The unique qualities come naturally to you. Build on that originality.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll never have enough time to impart what you know in great detail. So choosing your stories well and telling them succinctly will be your key.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Wanting and needing -- what a position to be in! If you can rid yourself of both conditions, you'll get the best deals and arrangements.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You want to know what you're dealing with, what's expected of you. The more you can find out the better your results.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You feel you can predict what people will do on the grand scale by correctly analyzing what they do on the small one. Your skill at this is pretty impressive today, and you'll be very accurate.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It's easier to settle in when circumstances are not all that much different from the ones you already know; however, you didn't come all this way to repeat the same pattern.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You have people in the same group working toward the same goal who view things very differently. Not only is this OK; it's preferred.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There are people who develop crushes quickly and with very little basis. Know that they will just as quickly lose those crushy feelings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You're an inclusive person, but if you don't create and protect your schedule, you may regret it later.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll be a bridge between people, closing the gap that exists because of cultural and generational differences. .

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You want quick answers and would love to have a guarantee, yet such things aren't in the cards today. Settle in for the whole story.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Relationships mature as soon as the people in them do. It can happen as a function of being in the relationship or what happens outside of it.

