• Leo Varadkar, Ireland's prime minister, said the government shares the anguish of 209 women who were never notified that an audit found potential errors in their cervical cancer screenings, and he pledged to start an investigation to find out what went wrong.

• Syneca Ashley Sr., 28, was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, child endangerment and terroristic threats after authorities in North Versailles, Pa., said he repeatedly stabbed and critically injured his 4-year-old son during a standoff with police that ended when officers stormed the home.

• Queen Obioma, a Nigerian citizen, has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against United Airlines two years after she was kicked off a flight at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston when a fellow passenger complained that she had a "pungent" odor.

• Hannah Lowery, a recent graduate of Lebanon Senior High School in southwest Missouri, received a $1,300 check from Mid-Missouri Bank for completing 13 years of school without missing a day, and she said she plans to use the money for college, where she will again strive for perfect attendance.

• Silvio Berlusconi, 81, the former three-time Italian premier who was banned from running for public office after he was found guilty in 2012 of committing tax fraud as part of his business dealings, is now eligible to pursue a fourth term, a court ruled, citing Berlusconi's good conduct.

• Vincent O'Sullivan, 55, was arrested and accused of stealing rainbow flags and threatening to detonate pipe bombs at a sheriff's station and grocery store with the intent to harm deputies and LGBT members, authorities in Sonoma County, Calif., said.

• Clara Harris, 60, a Texas woman who killed her husband by striking him with her Mercedes-Benz and repeatedly running over his body after he was caught at a hotel with his mistress, has been released from prison after serving 15 years of a 20-year sentence.

• Lessie Brown, 113, who lives in suburban Cleveland, said, "That's good," when she found out that she is believed to be the oldest person in the United States, according to her daughter.

• John Leo Duffy, 56, a Las Vegas attorney who often defends drunken-driving suspects, is facing a bench trial after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

