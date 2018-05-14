Judge orders state to stop using allocation formula to determine home-based care of disabled Medicaid recipients

A judge Monday ordered the state to stop using an allocation formula that has resulted in reductions in home-based care for thousands of disabled Medicaid recipients.

In his ruling in a lawsuit by Jonesboro-based Legal Aid of Arkansas, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen found that the state Department of Human Services failed to provide adequate public notice before it began using the algorithm in 2016.

He said his order was needed to prevent “irreparable harm” caused by reductions in care.

Testimony showed that Medicaid recipients “were required to remain in waste/soiled clothing, had increased fear of falling, suffered worsened conditions and/or went without food due ot the lack of help preparing meals, among other harms described,” Griffen wrote.

His order bars the department from using the algorithm to allocate hours until it promulgates rules for it under the state’s Administrative Procedure Act.

