Keuchel's 7 shutout innings keep Rangers at bay

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 6, RANGERS 1

HOUSTON -- Dallas Keuchel threw a gem Sunday -- and he is only the Houston Astros' fourth-best starting pitcher.

The former Arkansas Razorback allowed three hits in seven shutout innings, Evan Gattis and Carlos Correa homered for the second consecutive game and the Astros defeated the Texas Rangers 6-1.

Keuchel (3-5) struck out eight and walked one. He lowered his ERA from 3.53 to 3.10 with his third consecutive outing giving up three runs or fewer.

"He just knew he could throw the ball where he wanted to at the speed which he wanted to," Astros Manager A.J. Hinch said. "That's a very good strength of Dallas, when he can mess and disrupt the timing of the hitter."

Houston's starters have the top three ERAs in the American League, led by Justin Verlander at a major league-best 1.21. Gerrit Cole is at 1.43 and Charlie Morton at 2.03.

Shin-Soo Choo and Adrian Beltre hit consecutive singles in the first, and Keuchel retired 16 of his next 17 batters around Jurickson Profar's two-out double in the fourth.

"Once you establish the zone, to a certain extent you start getting guys antsy and I feel like some of those guys were ready to hit early, and stay above the hitting speed or below the hitting speed and you've got a pretty good chance," Keuchel said. "I was thankful to do that."

Carlos Perez homered off Hector Rondon in the eighth. Brad Peacock struck out the side in the ninth, completing a six-hitter. Houston has won five of six after losing five of six.

Matt Moore (1-5) allowed 3 runs and 6 hits in 3 innings.

YANKEES 6, ATHLETICS 2 Giancarlo Stanton went 4 for 4 with 1 home run and 3 RBI, sending Luis Severino and New York to a victory over visiting Oakland.

ORIOLES 17, RAYS 1 Joey Rickard had his first big league multihomer game and drove in four runs following his recall from the minors, and host Baltimore scored its most runs in three years in a rout of Tampa Bay.

RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 3 J.D. Martinez homered and had three RBI, Mookie Betts had two hits and made a sensational diving catch, and visiting Boston beat Toronto.

INDIANS 11, ROYALS 2 Corey Kluber became the American League's first six-game winner as host Cleveland beat Kansas City.

TIGERS 5, MARINERS 4 Jose Iglesias hit an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Detroit a victory over visiting Seattle after the Mariners lost standout second baseman Robinson Cano to a fractured hand.

ANGELS 2, TWINS 1 Shohei Ohtani struck out 11 while pitching three-hit ball into the seventh inning, and Zack Cozart got a walk-off RBI single in host Los Angeles' victory over Minnesota.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PADRES 5, CARDINALS 3 Clayton Richard matched his career high with 10 strikeouts in eight strong innings and San Diego beat struggling Adam Wainwright and St. Louis to salvage a split of their four-game series.

BRAVES 4, MARLINS 3 Sean Newcomb allowed no runs for the third start in a row and gave up only one hit in six innings to help visiting Atlanta beat Miami.

GIANTS 5, PIRATES 0 Gorkys Hernandez homered off Ivan Nova to spark a five-run sixth inning, Nick Hundley added a three-run drive and San Francisco beat host Pittsburgh.

BREWERS 7, ROCKIES 3 Freddy Peralta took a no-bid into the sixth inning of his major league debut and set a team rookie record with 13 strikeouts, leading visiting Milwaukee over Colorado.

REDS 5, DODGERS 3 Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto homered, and last-place Cincinnati beat host Los Angeles for its first four-game sweep of the Dodgers since August 1976.

NATIONALS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Mark Reynolds homered twice in his first game with Washington, lifting the team over host Arizona to complete a four-game sweep.

INTERLEAGUE

WHITE SOX 5, CUBS 3 Matt Davidson hit a solo home run and a tiebreaking sacrifice fly, helping Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox salvage the finale of their weekend series against the crosstown Cubs.

Sports on 05/14/2018