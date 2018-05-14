Koch leaves game with ankle injury

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas Razorbacks catcher Grant Koch left Sunday's game against Texas A&M after injuring his right ankle in the seventh inning.

"Talking to him, it's just sore," University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Coach Dave Van Horn said. "He'll get it looked at and X-rayed. Right now, we think it's a sprained ankle."

Koch slipped and turned the ankle while trying to catch a pitch from Jake Reindl that was ruled a passed ball.

Freshman Casey Opitz replaced Koch and played well defensively and also had a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning of the Razorbacks' 6-3 victory. He's played in 15 games with six starts.

"Casey's a really good catcher," Van Horn said. "Really throws well, blocks well. He works hard every day. He knows that next year is his year to be our catcher, and he's been waiting his time.

"We have another catcher, Zach Plunkett, that's awfully good as well. If Grant has to be out for a little bit of time, those two guys can handle it."

Koch, a junior from Fayetteville and team captain, has played in 48 games -- including 45 starts -- and is batting .263 with 7 home runs and 29 RBI.

-- Bob Holt

Sports on 05/14/2018