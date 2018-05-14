Robber stole cash, hit Little Rock convenience store manager in head with gun, authorities say

A robber stole cash and hit a gas station convenience store manager in the head with a handgun Friday night, police say.

The manager at Mobil, 7520 Geyer Springs Road, said two males came into the store about 11:30 p.m. One looked around, then came up behind the 45-year-old and told him to open the cash register, according to the report.

Once the manager gave him the money, the robber reportedly told him to open the money locker. The 45-year-p;d told the assailant he thought he was joking, prompting the stranger to hit the employee in the back of the head with a handgun, police said.

The manager then gave the gunman an undisclosed amount of cash from the money locker, and both assailants took off on foot toward Woodhaven Apartments at 7510 Geyer Springs Road, the report states.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.