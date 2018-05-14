Little Rock man says he killed robber in self-defense

A shooting victim has told police he fatally shot a 20-year-old man after the man tried to rob him, according to information released by authorities Sunday.

Little Rock police on Sunday identified the homicide victim as Danthony Hill of Jacksonville. Officers were called about 5:45 p.m. Friday to the 6300 block of Colonel Glenn Road and found Hill unresponsive in an alleyway behind a business, according to a release from the Police Department.

The release said Hill, who had multiple gunshot wounds, died at the scene.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock so far this year]

After the shooting, 31-year-old Martez Johnson of Little Rock arrived at the UAMS Medical Center, according to the release. Johnson, who had a gunshot wound in his hand, told police he shot Hill after the 20-year-old "approached him and attempted to rob him," the release states.

According to the release, Johnson drove himself to the hospital after the shooting. Police said Johnson's 2-year-old child was with him during the shooting.

Johnson was arrested on accusations of possession of a firearm by certain persons and endangering the welfare of a minor, according to a report. Any other charges related to the homicide are pending, the release stated.

The killing is the 18th homicide in Arkansas' capital city this year and the third reported homicide last week.

Metro on 05/14/2018