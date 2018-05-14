Robbed outside west Little Rock Walmart by masked assailants as form of 'retaliation,' man tells police

A man told police that he was robbed late Sunday by two people outside a west Little Rock Walmart.

The holdup happened between 10:20 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. outside the chain's location at 700 Bowman Road, the city’s Police Department said.

The 20-year-old victim said he was getting out of his vehicle in the retailer's parking lot when two masked robbers "jumped" him.

The man told officers he believes the attack was "out of retaliation from a drug group." Listed as stolen were two iPhone 6S phones, a debit card and about $400 in cash.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.