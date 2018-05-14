Subscribe Register Login
Monday, May 14, 2018, 4:16 p.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Melania Trump hospitalized after procedure to treat kidney condition

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:30 p.m. Updated today at 2:59 p.m.

first-lady-melania-trump-speaks-on-her-initiatives-during-an-event-in-the-rose-garden-of-the-white-house-monday-may-7-2018-in-washington-the-first-lady-gave-her-multipronged-effort-to-promote-the-well-being-of-children-a-minimalist-new-motto-be-best-the-first-lady-formally-launched-her-long-awaited-initiative-after-more-than-a-year-of-reading-to-children-learning-about-babies-born-addicted-to-drugs-and-hosting-a-white-house-conversation-on-cyberbullying-ap-photosusan-walsh

PHOTO BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

First lady Melania Trump speaks on her initiatives during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 7, 2018, in Washington. The first lady gave her multipronged effort to promote the well-being of children a minimalist new motto: "BE BEST." The first lady formally launched her long-awaited initiative after more than a year of reading to children, learning about babies born addicted to drugs and hosting a White House conversation on cyberbullying. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



WASHINGTON — Melania Trump underwent a procedure Monday morning to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week, the White House said.

President Donald Trump was expected to visit his wife at Walter Reed Medical Center just outside Washington later Monday, according to a White House official who was not authorized to disclose the plan and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said the procedure on the 48-year-old first lady was successful and that there were no complications.

The White House did not offer any additional details on Mrs. Trump's condition.

She was last seen in public Wednesday at a White House event, where she joined the president to honor military mothers and spouses for Mother's Day.

Mrs. Trump, who has been gradually raising her profile as first lady, recently hosted her first state dinner and launched a public awareness campaign to help children.

With the president watching in the Rose Garden, Mrs. Trump last week unveiled the "Be Best" campaign, which she said will focus on childhood well-being, social media use and opioid abuse.

The first lady lived full time in New York during the administration's opening months so the couple's son, Barron, now 12, would not have to change schools midyear. She and Barron moved into the White House last June and since then the first lady has been raising her public profile.

Mrs. Trump joined her husband last month to host the prime minister of Japan for a two-day summit at the Trumps' Florida estate, and the Trumps hosted the president of France at the White House on a three-day state visit, including a lavish state dinner. Mrs. Trump also represented the administration at the April funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush.

Comments on: Melania Trump hospitalized after procedure to treat kidney condition

Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments

TimberTopper says... May 14, 2018 at 2:34 p.m.

Wishing her the best and a get well soon!

Packman says... May 14, 2018 at 3:19 p.m.

Keeping good thoughts for a truly remarkable woman!

JakeTidmore says... May 14, 2018 at 3:26 p.m.

It isn’t always easy, Melania, but when you’re not feeling well – hope it helps to know others are thinking of you – and hoping that you’ll be better very soon. Take good care of yourself.
--
So, as you rest and heal, know that you are thought of warmly and wished a quick recovery.

Arkansas Online