New ad criticizes Arkansas Supreme Court candidate as being 'soft on crime'

A new political ad declaring Court of Appeals Judge Kenneth Hixson, a candidate for the Arkansas Supreme Court, “soft on crime,” has hit the state’s airwaves, attacking the judge for a 2-year-old case in which an imprisoned man’s conviction was overturned.

Hixson responded Monday morning, saying “dark money and special interest groups are trying to buy a seat on the Arkansas Supreme Court.”

The ad, which focuses on the case of Ramon Perez, was paid for the the Judicial Crisis Network, a conservative Washington, D.C.-based group that does not disclose the source of its funding for ads.

Perez was convicted in 2014 of raping a 12-year-old girl in Ward, but his sentence was tossed in early 2016 by a five-judge panel on the Arkansas Court of Appeals, which determined that prosecutors should not have been allowed to play tapes of the girl’s entire interview with police and that her testimony contained inconsistencies that could not be backed up by physical evidence.

Hixson wrote the majority opinion in the decision, which was agreed to by four of the panel’s five judges.

The ad claims that the case was thrown out on a technicality and that Perez is "still on the street threatening children everyday."

"The rule of law and the rights afforded under our constitution are not technicalities," Hixson said in a statement. "The rules apply to everyone and not just the few and the privileged."

The Judicial Crisis Network has also spent money on ads critical of another candidate in the race, Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson.

The third candidate in the race is David Sterling, a top attorney with the Department of Human Services who touts his “judicial conservatism.”