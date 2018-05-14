Hours-apart deaths in Arkansas town investigated, including 1 in which suspected intruder fatally shot

Authorities are investigating two hours-apart deaths in one Arkansas city, including one in which a suspected intruder was shot.

Shortly before before 7 a.m., Springdale officers were called to the 4500 block of Greens Drive, a news release from the city's Police Department states.

Police arrived to find a 21-year-old lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release. The man was transported to Northwest Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

The person who initially called police about a burglary said he heard someone beating on the door of his apartment and didn't get an answer when he asked who was there. A male and female then kicked in the door and entered the home, prompting the resident to fire a handgun he was armed with, the release states.

The male collapsed on the sidewalk, while the female reportedly fled in a silver passenger car.

Police believe it was not a random act and that the parties involved had previous interaction, according to the statement. No names were released as of Monday afternoon.

About 1:40 p.m., Springdale officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of Moulton Lane for a welfare check after being told the resident had not shown up to work that day, another news release states.

A male was found dead inside, and foul play is suspected, according to police.

Authorities named 33-year-old Zachary Nicholas Harlan, the victim’s roommate, as a person of interest in the death.

Harlan is considered armed and dangerous and may be driving a white 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, the release states.

Both investigations are ongoing. Police spokesman Jeff Taylor said the deaths are not connected.