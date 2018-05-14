Man found beaten outside Little Rock pharmacy was robbed by group, authorities say

A man who was found battered outside a Little Rock pharmacy Saturday night said multiple attackers hit him over the head and emptied his pockets, according to police.

Outside the Walgreens at 3901 W. Markham St. about 9:45 p.m., a man providing first aid to the 58-year-old victim told police the victim had said he was "jumped" by three or four males and hit in the head with a blunt object. His pockets were emptied, the report states.

The victim had difficulty speaking and was unable to give any further information. He was later transported to UAMS Medical Center, according to the report.

As of Monday afternoon police did not know whether the assault took place outside the Walgreens or if the victim had fled to that location.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.