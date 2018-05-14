Police: North Little Rock woman arrested after hitting man with vehicle in confrontation

A North Little Rock woman was arrested early Monday after hitting a man with her vehicle when told to leave his property, police said.

Amber Baltimore, 26, faces one count of aggravated assault on a family or household member, according to a report from the North Little Rock Police Department.

Baltimore came to a residence in the 4900 block of Allen Street overnight and was “beating on the doors and windows,” at which point the victim confronted her, he told police. Baltimore is described in the report as the mother of the victim's child.

As the victim walked away, Baltimore put her vehicle into reverse and struck him, knocking him to the ground, the report said. The severity of his injuries wasn't listed.

Police say Baltimore then drove away. She was later arrested at 52nd Street and Camp Robinson Road in North Little Rock.

Baltimore remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday morning, and bail had not been set. She has a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.