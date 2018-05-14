Home / Latest News /
Police: Woman found walking in underwear, carrying flowers near North Little Rock hospital
A woman was arrested early Monday after being found along a North Little Rock street wearing only her underwear and carrying a bouquet of flowers, police said.
Robin Moffett, 58, of Humphrey faces charges of indecent exposure and obstructing government operations, records show.
An officer was called around 1:15 a.m. to the 3300 block of Springhill Drive in reference to a suspicious white female, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.
Moffett was wearing "nothing but underwear" and carrying a bouquet of flowers, the report said.
Moffett tried to walk away from officers, but police later arrested her at Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock, 3333 Springhill Drive, the report states.
Moffett’s name did not appear in online records for the Pulaski County jail as of around 9:30 a.m. She has a court appearance set for Tuesday.
DoubleBlind says... May 14, 2018 at 10:42 a.m.
I’m guessing this woman has mental health issues; I hope she gets the help she needs. It sounds like the charges here - for a 60yr old woman carrying flowers NOT A GUN - are a little overzealous.
BOLTAR says... May 14, 2018 at 11:11 a.m.
Poor lady. Put her in a swim suit, which may well cover less, and we have no crime. No charge seems appropriate.
HarleyOwner says... May 14, 2018 at 11:31 a.m.
If she was covered with her underwear, I don't understand the indecent exposure charge. What about these guys that sag their pants and show their underwear? Wouldn't that qualify as indecent exposure then?
