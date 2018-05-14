Police: Woman found walking in underwear, carrying flowers near North Little Rock hospital

A woman was arrested early Monday after being found along a North Little Rock street wearing only her underwear and carrying a bouquet of flowers, police said.

Robin Moffett, 58, of Humphrey faces charges of indecent exposure and obstructing government operations, records show.

An officer was called around 1:15 a.m. to the 3300 block of Springhill Drive in reference to a suspicious white female, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

Moffett was wearing "nothing but underwear" and carrying a bouquet of flowers, the report said.

Moffett tried to walk away from officers, but police later arrested her at Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock, 3333 Springhill Drive, the report states.

Moffett’s name did not appear in online records for the Pulaski County jail as of around 9:30 a.m. She has a court appearance set for Tuesday.