Richard fans 10, Wainwright struggles as Padres beat Cards

SAN DIEGO — Clayton Richard matched his career high with 10 strikeouts in eight strong innings for his first win in more than a month, and the San Diego Padres beat struggling Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday to salvage a split of their four-game series.

Richard (2-5) held the Cardinals to two runs and five hits while walking only one to win for the first time since April 9 at Colorado. He then had a no-decision and four straight losses.

Richard has been plagued by poor run support, with the Padres scoring no runs for the big left-hander in four of his previous eight starts. Included was his last start, when he pitched three-hit ball for eight innings and struck out eight but lost 4-0 to Washington.

Richard got enough backing Sunday thanks to Wainwright’s wildness. The 36-year-old right-hander was activated from the 10-day disabled list after a bout with right elbow inflammation and walked six in just 2 1/3 innings, throwing 79 pitches. He allowed two runs on three hits and struck out three.

BRAVES 4, MARLINS 3 Sean Newcomb allowed no runs for the third start in a row and gave up only one hit in six innings to help Atlanta beat Miami.

PHILLIES 4, METS 2 New York’s Jacob de-Grom lasted just one inning in his return from the disabled list, and pinch-hitter Nick Williams had a go-ahead, three-run homer off Paul Seward in the sixth inning that carried the Philadelphia over the New York Mets. DeGrom needed 45 pitches to get through a scoreless and hitless first, which included 20 foul balls. New York said he was removed as a precaution because of the length of the inning and the 59-minute rain delay that preceded it. GIANTS 5, PIRATES 0 Gorkys Hernandez homered off Ivan Nova to spark a five-run sixth inning, Nick Hundley added a three-run drive and San Francisco beat Pittsburgh to stop a season-high six game-losing streak.

BREWERS 7, ROCKIES 3 Freddy Peralta took a no-bid into the sixth inning of his major league debut and set a Milwaukee rookie record with 13 strikeouts, leading the Brewers over Colorado. A 21-year-old right-hander who was 5-1 this season at Triple-A Colorado Springs, Peralta (1-0) didn’t allow a hit until David Dahl hit a sharp single to center with one out in the sixth. Peralta froze Charlie Blackmon on a 92 mph fastball for a called third strike and was replaced by Matt Albers.

REDS 5, DODGERS 3 Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto homered, and last-place Cincinnati beat Los Angeles for its first four-game sweep of the Dodgers since the Big Red Machine accomplished the feat in August 1976.

NATIONALS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Mark Reynolds homered twice in his first game with Washington, lifting the Nationals over Arizona to complete a four-game sweep.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 17, RAYS 1 Joey Rickard had his first big league multihomer game and drove in four runs, and Baltimore scored its most runs in three years in a rout over Tampa Bay.

RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 3 J.D. Martinez homered and had three RBIs, Mookie Betts had two hits and made a sensational diving catch, and Boston beat Toronto.

TIGERS 5, MARINERS 4 Robinson Cano left the game in the third inning with a fracture in his right hand, and Seattle went on to lose to Detroit when Jose Iglesias hit an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth.

INDIANS 11, ROYALS 2 Corey Kluber became the American League’s first six-game winner and Cleveland beat Kansas City.

ASTROS 6, RANGERS 1 Former Arkansas Razorback Dallas Keuchel allowed three hits in seven shutout innings, Evan Gattis and Carlos Correa homered for the second straight game and Houston defeated Texas.

YANKEES 6, ATHLETICS 2 Giancarlo Stanton went 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, sending Luis Severino and the New York Yankees to a victory over the Oakland after a long rain delay.

ANGELS 2, TWINS 1 Shohei Ohtani struck out 11 while pitching three-hit ball into the seventh inning, and Zack Cozart got a walk-off RBI single in the Los Angeles Angels’ victory over Minnesota.

INTERLEAGUE

WHITE SOX 5, CUBS 3 Matt Davidson hit a solo homer and a tiebreaking sacrifice fly, helping Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox salvage the finale of their weekend series against the crosstown Cubs.