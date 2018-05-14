Search ongoing after girl swept into river in Arkansas, authorities say

Authorities in eastern Arkansas are searching for a young girl they say was swept into a river on Sunday.

The girl, believed to be 9 years old, became caught in a strong current after entering the White River near Des Arc, said Randy Zellers, a spokesman for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

A search began around 7 p.m. Sunday and continued through Monday morning in that area in Prairie County, Zellers said, noting that "strong currents" had slowed canvassing efforts.

Additional details regarding the search and number of agencies involved were not immediately available. The Prairie County sheriff’s office referred questions to the commission.

Zellers would not say whether the scouring was considered a rescue or a recovery mission.

In a Facebook post Monday, Des Arc Elementary School said it was mourning the loss of one of its students.

“Yesterday’s death of a fourth-grade student has delivered shock and sadness to our school,” the statement read in part, though it didn't note the circumstances of the death. “Strong feelings and emotions follow these types of situations.”

The school said grief counselors would be available Monday for staff and students.