Police: Confrontation over pulled-off boot ends in shot fired in Little Rock parking lot; 4 hurt

Four people sustained minor injuries when a shot was fired at the ground during a confrontation in a Little Rock parking lot early Saturday, police say.

Officers were called about 12 a.m. to the 8900 block of Fourche Dam Pike, according to a report.

At the scene, 25-year-old Robert Smith of Little Rock told police that a 22-year-old man and an unidentified male were arguing when the stranger pulled the 22-year-old's boot off and started running away with it.

Smith said the 22-year-old then took out a revolver and shot one round at the ground in the parking lot. The bullet reportedly fragmented and caused minor injury to four people nearby: Smith, two men aged 21-year-old Jonathan Smith of Benton, 22-year-old Thomas Bundy of Cabot and an unidentified female.

The female had left the scene before police arrived and was said to be going to UAMS Medical Center in her own vehicle, though no local hospitals could confirm that she showed up. All other victims refused medical treatment, police said.

The 22-year-old who fired the round told officers he had reached back to take the revolver out of his pants, then lost his grip and accidentally fired the weapon while he was trying not to drop it.

Police confiscated the firearm and released the 22-year-old without charges, according to the report.