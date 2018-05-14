STATE DIVISION I BASEBALL ROUNDUP

SUN BELT

COASTAL CAROLINA 1, UALR 0

Cory Wood's base hit in the seventh inning scored Parker Chavers with the game's only run in Coastal Carolina's victory over the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Sunday at Spring Brooks Field in Conway, S.C.

Chavers' single came with one out in the seventh off reliever Donavain Buck, who relieved starter Aaron Funk, who held Coastal Carolina scoreless through 6 innings while allowing 5 hits, striking out 6 and walking 2. Chavers moved to second on Keaton Weisz's single before scoring on Wood's hit.

The Trojans (26-23, 14-12 Sun Belt) lost despite outhitting Coastal Carolina (36-16, 21-6) 9-4. They left 10 runners on base.

Buck (6-1) took the loss for the Trojans. Matt Eadensohn (6-0) picked up the victory by throwing two scoreless innings in relief of starter Zach McCambley.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN 4, ARKANSAS STATE 1

A four-run sixth inning was all Georgia Southern needed to beat Arkansas State University at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro on Saturday.

Austin Thompson ripped a two-run double down the left-field line off Tanner Kirby, who came in relief of Carter Holt, to score Nolan Tressler and Jason Swan. Tyler Martin followed with a sacrifice fly to center field to score Mitchell Golden, and Christian Avant doubled to center to score Thompson.

The Red Wolves (18-29, 9-18 Sun Belt) scored in the third inning when Casey Vaughan singled with two out to score Blake Wynn.

David Johnson (3-2) pitched six scoreless innings in relief of Cole Whitney to get the victory for Georgia Southern (27-23, 16-10).

SOUTHLAND

SE LOUISIANA 5, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 1

Southeastern Louisiana (34-19, 21-9 Southland) scored three runs in the second inning en route to a victory over the University of Central Arkansas (31-20, 17-10) on senior day at Bear Stadium in Conway.

Evan Pace reached on a fielder's choice, which allowed Kyle Schimpf to score on a throwing error by Central Arkansas third baseman Rigo Aguilar to make it 1-0.

Southeastern Louisiana extended the lead to 4-0 in the fifth when Schimpf reached on a fielding error by first baseman Tyler Smith, allowing Cody Grosse to score.

The Bears closed to 4-1 in the fifth when Michael Haun scored when T.J. Black grounded into a double play.

Corey Gaconi (6-1) allowed 1 run on 7 hits with 6 strikeouts and 3 walks to get the victory. Mark Moyer (5-5) allowed 4 runs -- 3 earned -- on 6 hits in 4 innings to take the loss for UCA.

